15 days after employment, driver steals car

An Igbosere, Lagos Magistrate Court on Monday sentenced 30-year-old Bob Badamosi to one year in prison for stealing a Honda Accord car belonging to his boss 15 days after he was employed.

Badamosi according to court proceedings, had on January 21, 2020, at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Marina, Lagos, stole the blue Honda Accord car with number plate APP 788 EA, worth N2.6m and belonging to one Lukman Adekola.

He was said to have stolen the car and ran to Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital after dropping off Adekola at the NSE, where he parked the car for two days at an estate in search of a buyer.

Read also: Bandits displaced 4,030 persons in Niger – NSEMA

He returned to the estate on the third day with a buyer, who did not buy the car. But while still standing with the vehicle, Badamosi was approached by some policemen, who asked for the owner of the car.

He was said to have informed them that it belonged to his boss in Lagos and was promptly arrested.

The convict pleaded guilty to the one count charge brought against him on arraigned.

The prosecutor, Tope Adegbite had told the court that the offence was contrary to Section 287 (7)(10) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Adegbite further stated that Badamosi was employed on January 6, 2020, and he stole the car 15 days later.

Magistrate A. A. Runsewe sentenced him to one year imprisonment.

Join the conversation

Opinions