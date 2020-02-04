We are handling security well —Osinbajo

Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo has informed that the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari was planning to recruit more troops and officers to beef up the personnel of security agencies to stem the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

Osinbajo revealed this on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while receiving clergymen from the Northern part of Nigeria under the auspices of the Arewa Pastors Forum for Peace, who paid him a courtesy visit.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the vice president said that the recruitment was part of an ongoing deliberate and comprehensive consolidation of the security situation in the country.

While throwing more light on how the Federal Government was battling the security situation in the country, Osinbajo said “we are doing everything that needs to be done.

“We are handling security well, and as you know, including military deployment in diverse fields, like the Boko Haram in the Northeast.

“In fact, we now have to recruit more into the Army, and much faster than we ever did because we need men on the ground; resources also – to buy more arms, to buy more platforms,” he said.

Osinbajo, who described how serious the Buhari-led administration considered the task, opened up on the outcome of last National Security Council meeting.

He said: “at the last meeting of the National Security Council that was held on Thursday, we had discussions on how to beef up the military’s platforms. How do we beef up the numbers? How do we recruit more men and women into the Army? How do we collaborate more with local vigilante, the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and all that?

“So, there is a lot going on in terms of trying to beef up security. The security situation is one that is very challenging.

“We are also looking at aspects of surveillance – how we can do more aerial surveillance using drones and electronic devices to improve surveillance,” he added.

