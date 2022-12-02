2023: Collection of PVCs begins December 12 – INEC

The collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) by eligible voters for the 2023 general elections will begin from December 12, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Friday.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the commission met on Thursday and deliberated on several issues, including the dates for the collection of PVCs across the country.

The statement read: “Consequently, the Commission has fixed Monday 12 December 2022 to Sunday 22 January 2023 as the dates for the collection of PVCs in all the 774 Local Government Offices of the Commission throughout the Federation.

“The Commission also resolved to devolve PVC collection to the 8,809 Registration Areas/Wards from Friday 6th to Sunday 15th January 2023. Those that are unable to collect their PVCs at the Local Government Offices of the Commission can do so at the Registration Areas/Electoral Wards. After the 15th of January 2023, the exercise will revert to the Local Government Offices of the Commission until January 22, 2023.

“All eligible and valid registrants can collect their PVCs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.

“All the RECs and Electoral Officers have been directed to convene a meeting with the critical stakeholders in their States and Local Government Areas, including traditional and religious leaders, civil society groups, community-based organizations, and the media to brief them on the modalities for the collection of the PVCs in order to sensitize the public and ensure seamless exercise.

“Similarly, RECs and EOs have also been directed to set up help desks to assist registrants with complaints about their PVCs or with the PVC collection procedure for immediate redress.”

