INEC to reprint destroyed PVCs, reassures Nigerians on credible polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday said it would reprint the Permanent Voter’s Cards destroyed during attacks on its facilities.

The INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, who made this known during an interactive session with the line editors of media organizations in Lagos, reassured Nigerians on its commitment to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

Several equipment of the commission had been destroyed in recent attacks on its facilities in Osun, Ogun, Anambra and Ebonyi by suspected arsonists.

However, the INEC boss said owners of destroyed PVCs would vote in the forthcoming elections.

Yakubu noted that the commission would continue to partner with security agencies to safeguard its facilities ahead of the poll next year.

He said: “Every PVC has a Voter Identification Number, VIN. INEC will retrieve the VINs and will quickly reprint the burnt/damaged cards to enable the affected voters to vote. Yes, they will be able to vote.

“Our responsibility is clearly cut out and that is to conduct the coming elections in all parts of the country. Security agencies provide security.

“Presently, we are working with security agencies to conduct the 2023 elections. We are determined and committed, and with the support of everybody, not only the security agencies, we will conduct credible elections in all parts of the country in 2023 and subsequently.

“For example, who believed that we we will have a credible election in Anambra in 2021? But we did because there was collaboration between INEC and the security agencies to make sure we had free and fair governorship poll there.”

