INEC presents blurred copies of Adeleke’s school certificates to Osun tribunal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday presented Form CF001, containing the West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificates and Secondary School Testimonial of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to the state election petitions tribunal sitting in Osogbo.

This was in compliance with the November 25 order of the tribunal chairman, Justice Tertsea Kume.

Kume had ordered the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to produce the Form CF001 after the commission’s office in Osogbo said the documents were in Abuja.

At Thursday’s proceeding, the INEC Lead Counsel, Prof. Paul Ananaba, told the panel that the documents had been brought from Abuja by the commission’s Deputy Director, Mrs. Joan Arabs.

Arabs, thereafter, presented the documents to the tribunal and were admitted.

However, the APC counsel, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), after going through the two-page documents told the tribunal that the documents produced by INEC were not legible and could not be used to prosecute their case.

Fagbemi pointed out that they paid N305,000 for the documents and that the first document – the WAEC-GCE certificate does not have result details and only the signature at the bottom was legible.

Read also:1,993 ballot boxes, 399 cubicles destroyed by criminals in four states – INEC

He also said that the school testimonial obtained from Ede Muslim Grammar School by Adeleke does not have the address or location of the school on it.

The petitioners’ counsel urged the tribunal to take note of their objections to the documents produced by INEC.

Kume upheld the petitioners’ objection and ruled that INEC had not fully complied with the tribunal’s order to produce Form CF001, saying the documents produced were not legible.

The tribunal chairman ordered, thereafter, ordered INEC to produce clearer copies of the documents and adjourned the sitting till December 3.

The former Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, is challenging Adeleke’s victory in the July 16 governorship election in the state, citing widespread irregularities.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now