Politics
Court sentences Akwa Ibom YPP guber candidate to 42 years in prison for corruption
The Federal High Court, Uyo, on Thursday sentenced the Young Progressives Party (YPP) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Bassey Albert, to 42 years in prison for corruption.
Albert, who is representing the Akwa Ibom North-East District in the National Assembly, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for receiving bribes of 12 cars valued at N254 million from Jide Omokore, an associate of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, during his tenure as a commissioner in the state.
The convict served as commissioner for finance in Akwa Ibom State from 2010 to 2014.
READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom govt explains how it spent 13% crude oil derivation refunds
He dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for YPP on July 20 and secured the party’s governorship ticket in August.
The YPP candidate fell out with the Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, after he declared his intention to vie for the governorship seat in 2023.
He later accused the governor of masterminding his prosecution by the EFCC
Albert was touted by many as the main rival to Emmanuel’s anointed candidate, Umo Eno, in next year’s election.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...