Politics
256,658 newly registered voters yet to collect PVCs in Kogi – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday raised concerns over the non-collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in Kogi State ahead of the 2023 general elections.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Hale Longpet, who addressed journalists at the commission’s office in Lokoja, said out of the 293,015 newly registered voters in the state, only 36,357 persons (29 percent) had collected their PVCs.
He added that only 13,689 of 152,984 voters who registered between 2019 and 2020 had collected their PVCs.
READ ALSO: 2023: INEC reveals dates for collection of PVCs
The REC said: “Again, between 2021 and July 2022, we registered 38, 595 new voters, but only 17, 413 voters came forth and collected their PVCs, leaving behind 21, 182 PVCs uncollected.
“It is on this fact that we are calling on the public to collect their PVCs now that the 2023 general elections are fast approaching.”
He urged traditional rulers, religious and community leaders and political parties to prevail on their members to collect their PVCs ahead of the elections.
