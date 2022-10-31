37,832 new PVCs collected in Lagos – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday decried the poor turnout of electorates for collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in Lagos State.

INEC’s Public Affairs Officer in the state, Adenike Oriowo, told journalists that 37,832 of 60,370 newly printed PVCs are yet to be collected in the commission’s offices in 20 local government areas of the state.

She said 6,630,661 PVCs had been collected by the state from INEC headquarters in Abuja.

According to the 5, 666,777 PVCs had been collected by the voters in the state as of October 21.

She said: “Old PVCs collected up till October 21 was 5,644,239 while the total uncollected old PVCs as at the same time was 926,052.

“The new PVCs received from INEC headquarters earlier this year were 60,370, while only 22,538 were collected as at October 21.

“Total uncollected new PVCs as at October 21 was 37,832.”

