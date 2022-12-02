Aminu Adamu: SERAP demands compensation for student detained on Aisha Buhari’s order

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has demanded compensation for Aminu Adamu, the student detained for trolling the First Lady, Aisha Buhari on Twitter.

Mrs. Buhari on Friday withdrew the case against the student following the intervention of the individuals and groups, including Amnesty International, the National Association of Nigerian Students, and several others.

SERAP, which reacted to the development on its Twitter handle, said Aminu must be compensated by the First Lady.

READ ALSO: Aisha Buhari withdraws case against detained student

The organization, however, welcomed Mrs. Buhari’s decision to withdraw the case.

SERAP wrote:: “We welcome the withdrawal by the first lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, of the bogus charges against critic, Aminu Mohammed. He should never have been detained or charged in the first place. Now, Aminu deserves a public apology, and an adequate compensation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now