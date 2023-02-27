2023 Elections: Atiku wins in Senate President’s state, Yobe

Presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has defeated the incumbent Senate President, Ahmad Lawan in Yobe State in the presidential election held last Saturday.

Atiku Abubakar polled a total of 198,567 votes cast while his closest rival, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) polled a total of 151,459 just as Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) polled 2,406 votes and Rabiu Kwankwaso scored 18,270.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar was therefore declared winner of the February 25 presidential election in Yobe State.

The State Returning Officer, Prof Umar Pate, Vice Chancellor of Federal University, announced the results at the INEC state office in Damaturu in the early hours of Monday.

Yobe is the home state of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, an APC chieftain who won his Yobe North Senatorial seat but failed to deliver the state for his party’s presidential candidate.

By Yemi Kanji

