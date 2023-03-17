2023 Elections: Don’t be a hindrance in my efforts to get justice, Obi tells INEC

Amidst the ongoing efforts by the Labour Party to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant the access required by his team of legal experts to do their job.

The announcement of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the President-elect had been vehemently rejected by both Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party.

In their separate press conferences, the duo accused the electoral umpire of jettisoning the guidelines advertised before the election.

Tweeting on Friday to further comment on INEC performance, the former Anambra State Governor said what the Commission did last month will only deepen the frustration of Nigerians.

Obi slammed what he described as glaring manipulation of rule of law by INEC, stressing that the commission should not constitute the barricade for him to get justice through the court.

He also urged Nigerians especially the youth to replicate the energy invested in previous elections tomorrow, saying a new country is possible.

Obi wrote: “With increasing poverty, insecurity, corruption, unemployment, failing educational and health systems, the general state of our dear country and economy is troubling. What INEC did with the WILL OF NIGERIANS on the 25th of February is even far more troubling. It will only serve to exacerbate our sad situation, frustration of the people and the deterioration of the country.

“All of us including many local and international observers lamented the poor conduct of the Presidential Election on the 25th of February. It is very obvious that it was deliberately conducted in gross deviation of the agreed rules and regulations. Expectedly, the results were most condemnably manipulated to suppress and subvert the will of the people.

“As we are directed to go to court, we call on INEC to provide all the required materials and access to our legal and technical teams to do their job. INEC should not be a hindrance to the efforts to get justice for a New Nigeria!

“History has taught us that the destruction of a society can be gradual or sudden through deliberate manipulation of the rule of law and suppression of the will of the people. However, rather than dampen our spirit, we are doubly inspired by the creativity, passion, patriotism, and relentless optimism of Nigerians particularly our youths on the need and urgency of a New Nigeria. It is a demand that its time has come.

“While we are all aware and can see the deliberate and unpatriotic efforts to stop our march to freedom, please be assured that while we can be delayed, a New Nigeria Will Never be Denied!

“This is why the victories we won on 25th February must be repeated on 18th March 2023. Our victories are not for Datti Baba-Ahmed and I but for Nigeria and Nigerians especially the youths who desire a better future of unlimited opportunities.”

