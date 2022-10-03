‘2023 presidential race is not about posing on a fitness bike,’ Ex-gov Aliyu mocks Tinubu

A former Niger State governor, Babangida Aliyu, on Monday mocked the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, over a latest video showing him on a fitness bike.

Tinubu posted the video on his Twitter handle on Sunday to prove his fitness to Nigerians who had raised concern about his health.

In the video the former Lagos State governor Tinubu was seen pedalling the bicycle and dismissed reports on his withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race.

He wrote: “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign.

“Well… Nope.

“This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.”

Aliyu, who spoke at a rally of South-West support groups for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said the 2023 presidential race was not about a “fitness machine.”

He said a medically fit presidential candidate would not post a video showing him on a fitness machine if he was indeed fit.

The ex-governor said: “Atiku is the healthiest of the presidential candidates in this country, it is not about a fitness machine, and everybody knows the fittest.

“I was looking through newspapers today and I saw a picture of somebody trying to prove he is healthy. If there is health, we don’t need to tell people that we are healthy, but we are aware that Atiku is the healthiest of the presidential candidates in this country.

“We need security and only an Atiku presidency can reclaim our land from Boko Haram, can reclaim our lands from bandits, from IPOB and all other bad people that are making our lives difficult.

“It is only an Atiku presidency that can restructure Nigeria. There must be state police so as to ensure security in the local areas, only an Atiku Abubakar presidency can do that.

“You have seen what has happened to us, today our students in the public universities have been at home for more than seven, eight months.

“Our secondary schools, many of them are so dilapidated that they cannot serve as secondary schools. Our elementary schools, there is no country that has over 20 million children out of school and you expect to be developed, only an Atiku Abubakar presidency can help us solve this problem.

“We have become the poverty capital of the world that should not be. We are expected to, every day, produce 2.1 million barrels of crude oil, but only last month, we were able to produce 900,000, it has gone as low as 600,000.”

