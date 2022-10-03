‘Tinubu resting in UK ahead of campaign season,’ APC campaign team member, Oyalowo, claims

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Ayo Oyalowo, said on Monday the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, is presently in the United Kingdom resting in readiness for the rigorous 2023 election campaign.

Oyalowo, who spoke on a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, added that the pressure on the ex-Lagos State governor forced him to take a few days off.

Many Nigerians have raised concern over Tinubu’s health after he failed to appear in Abuja for the signing of a peace accord by all the presidential candidates on September 29.

The APC candidate released a seven-second video showing him on a fitness bike on Sunday.

The move was aimed at quashing rumours on his health.

Oyalowo said: “The man like I said, needed a few days off because the pressure on him is a bit too much and he needed to rest because the campaign is pretty long. We have about four or five months to campaign before the general elections.

“So, he needs to ensure that he is not worn out by the show of love, and camaraderie – too many people coming to see him. So, yes, he needed to take that breather.”

