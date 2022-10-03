Walid Jibrin sheds light on resignation from PDP BoT

The former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Walid Jibrin, on Monday, explained why he resigned from the position.

Jibrin resigned as chairman of PDP BoT on September 8 to pave the way for a quick resolution of the crisis rocking the major opposition party.

He had since been picked as chairman of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council in Nasarawa State.

In a statement issued on Kaduna, the former lawmaker said he resigned from the position in order to ensure unity in the party and its success in the 2023 presidential election.

He also urged members of the PDP presidential campaign team to leave Abuja for their respective states in order to deliver votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in next year’s election.

He described the current crisis in PDP as a normal family matter.

Jibrin said: “We should never be sectional at all. Based on my concern for Nigeria, and for our party to be stronger I decided to leave my position to allow others. So, I have no regret whatsoever for relinquishing my position.

“Let me assure Nigerians that what is happening in PDP is never a problem but a normal family matter that will be resolved very soon. Never, ever mention that PDP has any problem. We shall soon take over from the ruling party. Nigeria shall move forward.

“I am happy to announce that Nasarawa State has appointed me to be the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign – I will lead all elders, women, and youths.

“I have started my duty in that respect and I call on all members of the Presidential Council not to remain in Abuja, we should all go back to our units, wards, local government areas, and states, to ensure that we win our states, hands down.

“Remaining in Abuja may not augur well for us. I also advise every one of us, EXCO, elders, youths, and others in Nasarawa State to brace up. Let me also assure Nigerians that the PDP campaign will be issue-based and all units must key into it.

“It is important that PDP remains calm and strong; talk with one voice, and remain focused to follow the path and objectives of the party. We must make sure all the elections are won in 2023.”

