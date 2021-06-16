24 hours after, Crowwe still absent from Google playstore. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Twenty-four hours after, Adamu Garba’s Crowwe is not back as promised



Adamu Garba’s instant messaging app, Crowwe, continues to remain unavailable on Google Playstore, even 24 hours after its expected return.

Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant of Nigeria, had assured the public that the app will be available for download by Tuesday morning.

According to Adamu, there was a bug affecting the contact list information, hence, called for the delisting of the app as observed by users.

“There is a bug affecting the contact list information so we had to submit a support report to take it down which was done. We are almost done with the publishing and we will push it back and it might be installed tonight or tomorrow (Tuesday) morning,” Adamu had said.

24 hours after, however, a follow-up check by Ripples Nigeria confirmed that the app is still unavailable as promised.

Instead, Adamu Garba, via his Facebook page, has decried the development that led to the removal of the app.

The statement reads in part:

“Even though it has no bearing on the reason for Crowwe removal from the store, we’ve received over a million requests that crowwe should be removed from playstore.

“My only crimes:

“1. I support President Muhammadu Buhari, who is our President and I believe he genuinely love Nigeria like I do. So my support for him continues unceasingly.

“2. My second crime is that I am a Fulani man and I will remain so forever and ever and will never deny who Gods make me, and I am

“Proud to be one.

“3. Third Crime is that my company build the first social networking application in not just Nigeria but Africa, apparently, it did not suit the narrative that above all else, it was the Fulani man’s company that build the app.”

Tech Trivia: Which of the following ecommerce solutions was built by Nigerians?

A. Ebay

B. Amazon

C. Listbuy

D. Alibaba

Answer: See end of post.

2. Nigerian Seso Global secures $600k pre-seed funding round



Nigerian prop-tech startup Seso Global has announced securing a US$600,000 pre-seed funding round to scale its venture.

The 2 year old Seso developed a customer relationship management (CRM) portal that enables property developers, agents and governments.

With the platform, users can manage their properties, documentation and transactions on a secure blockchain database.

Today, the startup has expanded beyond Nigeria, launching its first pilot in South Africa in November 2019 and entering Ghana in May 2020.

The new raiser featured the participation of Kepple Africa Ventures, Rising Tide Africa, and Moabi Group, as well as angel investors Albert Essien, Ibrahim Sanga, and Jamie Broderick.

3. Egyptian fashion e-commerce platform DressCode closes $250k funding



DressCode, an Egyptian fashion and lifestyle e-commerce startup, has secured US$250,000 in funding.

According to the startup, the new raiser will help it expand its offering in the home décor space.

The startup was founded in 2018 by Mohamed Abdel Dayem and Ali Zakaria as an e-commerce retail platform that sells female clothing, beauty and home products.

The startup, according to local media, connects Egyptian manufacturers directly to consumers.

Since its inception in 2018, DressCode provides a platform for local fashion brands and designers to market and sell their products, while providing customers with a one-stop-shop for stylish quality products at appealing prices.

Today, the startup has completed 30,000 orders, and now looks to expand its portfolio.

Tech Trivia Answer: Listbuy

Listbuy is a social commerce platform, built by Nigerian techprenuers, that enables small businesses and individuals create and share their online stores, accept payment and allow users ship products to their customers seamlessly, and on the go.

