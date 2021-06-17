Nigeria’s Helium Health launches venture in Kenya. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Nigeria’s Helium Health launches venture in Kenya



Nigerian startup Helium Health has thrust its foot into Kenya as it looks to expand its venture.

Then startup is an electronic medical records (EMR) and hospital management information (HMI) systems provider.

In 2016, the startup was founded as an initiative looking to take hospitals and clinics instantly digital with its flagship Electronic Medical Records/Hospital Management Information System (EMR/HMIS) product.

Not long, its flagship system became the most widely used of such solution in West Africa with over 300 healthcare providers and over 5,000 health professionals using its technology in Nigeria, Senegal and Ghana.

In 2020, the startup closed a US$10 million Series A funding round to expand its African footprint.

Speaking on the development, Tito Ovia, co-founder of Helium Health, noted that Kenya is a good fit for the startup.

Tito said: “We have been planning to expand into Kenya’s thriving health-tech sector since last year, so we’re very excited to be hitting the ground running in 2021, already working with three new local partners to help improve efficiencies and provide a better service to patients.

“We believe there is a great opportunity to harness cutting-edge technology to help improve the way healthcare data is gathered and managed across Africa, so partnering with like-minded healthcare providers and facilities in Kenya is an excellent fit for us.”

2. Egypt’s MoneyHash closes pre-seed capital



MoneyHash, a Cairo-based fintech, has Thursday announced closing an undisclosed pre-seed investment.

The new funding was led by Amir Farha’s COTU Ventures, a leading seed stage venture firm in the Middle East.

According to local media, other VC that participated included Kepple Africa Ventures, a VC based in Africa fostering growth of startups.

The startup is expected to use the funds to further develop its technology, expand its team and launch its services.

In 2020, the startup was founded by Nader Abdelrazik, Mustafa Eid, and Anisha Sekar.

Today, it is building a super Application Programming Interface (API) that will aggregate payment and fintech solutions, allow merchants to give their customers a unified checkout experience and access reports and data through a central dashboard.

3. Kenya’s Kune secures $1m pre-seed funding



Kune, a food-tech startup in Kenya, has secured a pre-seed funding round worth US$1 million to help it scale.

The startup delivers freshly-made, ready-to-eat meals at affordable prices.

Founded by French entrepreneur Robin Reecht in 2020, Kune is a food delivery service that aims to provide busy, modern Nairobians with access to freshly prepared meals at affordable prices.

According to local media, the startup aims at clients from all social groups.

Reecht, who spoke on the development, noted that the company spent three months designing the structure.

He said: “After three intensive months spent structuring the company, finding land for our factory, and hiring key team members, I started fundraising. I’m delighted that Kune has attracted this level of interest from investors who immediately saw the potential to grow Kune not only in Kenya but across Sub-Saharan Africa.”

