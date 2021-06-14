Adamu Garba gives reason for removal of Crowwe app from Google Play store | Ripples Nigeria

Tech
Adamu Garba gives reason for removal of Crowwe app from Google Play store
A presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, on Monday cleared the air over the reported removal of his instant messaging app, Crowwe, from the Google Play Store.
Garba, who spoke on the matter shortly after reports emerged that his app was deleted in retaliation to the Federal Government’s ban of Twitter in the country, said the app was removed for an upgrade.
According to him, the app is expected to be up for download by Tuesday.
He said: “We took down Crowwe App because we are trying to update the codes and then put it back up. There are some bugs that we identified which can prevent future downloads. So we decided to bring it down, edit the code and then put it back up.
READ ALSO: Google reportedly removes Adamu Garba’s Crowwe app from Playstore
“Yes, a lot of people have been posting reports but it has no effect on the app. The truth is that before you publish an app, you have to pass through a lot of audits and a lot of these people commenting don’t know.
“The app being installed has nothing to do with the user but has everything to do with the app itself.
“There is a bug affecting the contact list information so we had to submit a support report to take it down which was done. We are almost done with the publishing and we will push it back and it might be installed tonight or tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.”
