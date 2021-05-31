3,000 defaulters owe AMCON N5tn | Ripples Nigeria

Business
3,000 defaulters owe AMCON N5tn
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has revealed its ongoing process towards the recovery of N5 trillion debt from about 3,000 debtors across the country.
It further disclosed that the matters are currently being litigated at various courts to further aid the recovery process.
This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday titled ‘Recovery for N5tn debt burden, AMP scheme pivotal – AMCON CEO’ and signed by the Managing Director, Ahmed Kuru.
This was after a two-day training for Asset Management Partners of AMCON in Lagos.
“The AMPs scheme of the government agency currently has about 6,000 Eligible Bank Assets at different stages of resolution and about 3,000 matters at various courts in the country,” the corporation said.
Read also: Senate approves Amendment Bill granting more powers to AMCON
AMCON said through the AMPs, it was essential that each of the cases were properly captured as they progressed in the courts.
Kuru also revealed that five years after AMCON launched the AMP scheme, the initiative had been a major tool in the recovery efforts of the corporation and key to its success.
The statement recalled that AMCON was making efforts to recover over N5tn from obligors that had remained unwilling to repay their debt.
It said of this figure, the government agency had informed Nigerians that only 350 obligors alone accounted for N3.6tn, which was over 82 per cent of the outstanding exposure.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...