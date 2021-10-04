Politics
31.7% youths in Nigeria lack access to loans –NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday at least 31.7 percent of youths in Nigeria lack access to bank loans to finance their businesses.
The bureau disclosed this in its National Youth Survey for 2020 posted on its website in Abuja.
The report was a collaborative effort between the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the NBS.
It said stringent bank polices including high interest rates, government policies and other measures adopted by banking institutions make it difficult for youths to finance their businesses through bank loans.
The agency said stringent bank policies were responsible for inability of 24.8 percent of the youths to secure loans while government policies stopped 7.3 percent from getting credit facilities in banks.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt to create 4m jobs for youths, women
The report said: “At zonal level, youths from South-South (45.7 percent) and South-West (35.5 percent) could not access bank loan due to high interest rate while youths from North-West (54.5 percent) and North-Central (33.8 percent) could not access bank loans due to stringent policies.
“Youths from South-South (15.7 percent) and North-East (13.3 percent) could not access bank loans due to government policies.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...