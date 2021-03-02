398 firms bid for valuation of recovered assets | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
398 firms bid for valuation of recovered assets
The Federal Government has stated that 398 Estate Surveyors and Valuers have bided for valuation of forfeited assets during the Request for Proposal (RFP).
Dayo Apata, SAN, the Chairman of the Interministerial Committee on Disposal of Forfeited Assets disclosed this on Tuesday, March 2, in Abuja.
Apata, who is also the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General of the Federation hinted that out of the 398 estate valuers who indicated an interest in the RFP, 355 submitted their bid while six firms were rejected.
He said the bid process was aimed at ensuring transparency and value for money.
“Upon the inauguration of the committee, we decided to have evaluation stages in which all the assets will reflect the market value so that at the end of the day, the government will be selling or disposing of all the assets within the estimated value.
“So what we have done is to get experts in the field, and let them value the forfeited assets in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure value for money, transparency, and accountability in every asset disposed of.
READ ALSO: FEC approves creation of agency to manage recovered assets
“After this stage, we will go into auctioning stage. We will also have to go for auctioneers who are experts in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure value for money”.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, had inaugurated the interministerial committee on November 9, 2020.
The composition of the 22-man interministerial committee was also approved by President Muhammadu Buhari on Oct. 27, 2020.
The committee was given six months to dispose of all Federal Government forfeited assets.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
D’Tigress to begin Olympics campaign with USA clash, D’Tigers battle Australia
The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress will be kicking off their Tokyo Olympics campaign with a clash against the United...
Moses reveals why he didn’t return to Inter to reunite with ‘best coach’ Conte
Nigerian winger, Victor Moses has revealed the real reason why he could not return to Inter Milan after the 2019-20...
Ancelotti wants Iwobi, Everton teammates to enjoy ‘top four’ feeling even for one day
Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti is hoping that Everton would beat West Brom on Thursday for an ‘opportunity’ to enjoy being...
Ighalo bags brace in Al-Shabab’s away victory
Odion Ighalo continued his fantastic reign in Saudi Arabia as he bagged his second and third goal for Al-Shabab on...
I’d rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine –Jamaica’s Yohan Blake
Olympic champion and Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake has said he would rather miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games than get...
Latest Tech News
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation
In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...