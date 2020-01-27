44 die, dozens missing in Brazil’s landslides

At least 44 people have been killed and several rendered homeless by heavy floods and landslides in southeastern Brazil following the country’s heaviest rainfall in 110 years.

Reports say some 20,000 people were evacuated on Monday due to the threat of more floods and landslides as officials raised alarm about continuing storms in the state of Minas Gerais.

According to reports, more than a dozen people are missing Belo Horizonte which has recorded 171mm (6.7 inches) in a 24-hour period from Thursday to Friday.

READ ALSO: 2,700 cases of coronavirus confirmed in China, death toll rises to 80

The development has forced State Governor Gustavo Zema to declare a state of emergency in 99 cities, and also decreed three days of official mourning for those killed in the floods and landslides.

Join the conversation

Opinions