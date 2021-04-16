5 Awesome Tips to Set the Maximum Functionality of Your Home This 2021! | Ripples Nigeria

One of our main goals in building our very own dream house is to design it with utmost aesthetic–doing decorations, putting some wall artworks, choosing the right furniture, and applying your preferred wall paintings could help you with that! You can also opt to put figurines, collections, and stuff that shows your personality and style in your house. This is the first thing that all of us might think of when building and planning our own house.

However, the truth is, aesthetics must come the last as it is part of the polishing process of your dream house. The first thing that you need to consider is to make sure that every corner of your house will be functional–best if it is fully functional. The problem is due to our desire to make our house aesthetically pleasing, we somehow forget to think of a way to maximize every space in our house. In shorter words, building it with maximum functionality. If you are currently in the same situation, just keep reading because we prepared some tips for you!

Equip your kitchen with convenient storage

The kitchen is the part of the house that is probably the most difficult to design and plan since it requires you to make it fully functional. So to begin with, make sure that your kitchen is equipped with nice, tidy, and convenient storage. There are lots of kitchen storage ideas out there so we gathered the best ones for you!

First and foremost you should maximize the space of your kitchen. With the help of roll-out pan holders, bins, and baskets, you will be able to save space while looking classy and minimal. Another good idea is to have kitchen storage hung on the ceiling. Next, you can also put some pull-out storages and drawers to spice up the old drawers. And lastly, you should make sure that there are enough holders for the utensils, knives, glass wines, containers, mugs, and so much more!

Double-deck beds never go out of style

If you happen to have many kids, it is better to purchase a double deck bed and allot one room for them. This is ideal if they are still young so that they have someone to accompany each other at night. In this way, you will be able to save space and rooms that you may design as your library, study area, music room, art room, depending on what you wish to have. There are lots of double deck beds in the markets– some offer a very classy and minimalist style. Just pick the most functional, durable, and hype!

Make sure you have good lighting

Sometimes, we tend to forget that lightings also affect the overall mood of your house. It also dictates whether your house will be functional or not. For instance, if you build your study space but its lighting is not good enough for study sessions, you will probably end up studying in another area in your houses like bedrooms, living room, and the garden. This is something that we want to avoid because our ultimate goal is to make every corner of our house functional. If not, it will just be a waste of space and room. As a tip, grab lighting appropriate to the area! There are lights out there that have different light options for different moods. Although chandelier lights in living rooms are classic, we do not encourage you to purchase one since it tends to be dusty every time and often requires cleaning.

Let go of clutter!

It is your new house and you probably have something in your old drawers that you still hold on like paper works, scratches, old stuff and toys, and so much more. These things are meant to be put in the garbage (unless it has so much sentimental value to you). But if it is just some sort of old paper, we suggest that you grab those and put those away. Aside from it consuming space in your house, it also looks messy, to begin with. Sometimes, you even store it in a room where it’s not meant to be stored. For instance, you put those scraps in your bedroom and hinder you to find things easily and quickly–which is intensely not functional. Go ahead and let go of that clutter!

Make use of vertical spaces

If you have high ceilings, you probably also have very wide and tall spaces to maximize. Take advantage of it by putting in some wall cabinets or shelves that you can use to store your classic collection of books. You can also personalize your wall so that you can put a very functional hanger of jackets, shoes, and slippers. Additionally, you can also hang your bag collections on your wall. Do not worry because it will not look messy as long as you put enough space, theme, and drawers for it. If you do not want to get distracted by the stuff hanging on the wall, we suggest that you use vertical cabinets or shelves.

In a Nutshell

Of course, you can put your personal preferences in your house in terms of designs and decorations but you should also not forget that making your house functional is one of the first things you must consider and plan. Every corner, room, and space in your house must be equipped with shelves, storages, hangers, drawers so that you can save space and reduce clutter around the house–but first thing, you must also let go of unnecessary scraps.

Building your kitchen with convenient storages, opting for double-deck beds, having good lighting, letting go of that clutter, and making use of vertical spaces are just some of the tips that you can follow. Just remember that in maximizing your dream house’s functionality, you just have to think outside of the box, be practical and wise, and indulge in endless possibilities. We hope these tips have helped you! You may want to check out Storables.com for more home storage ideas and furniture!

