Hot premium watches: How much does an Omega watch cost? | Ripples Nigeria

Premium or Luxury Watches are works of art with spectacular craftsmanship, remarkable aesthetics, and historical significance. One of these kinds is the Omega watch, a Switzerland-based brand officially serving since 1903.

This luxury watch brand is well-known for its notable historical events. They were the official timekeeper for Britain’s Royal Flying Corps and the U.S. Army for its combat units. It was also the first watch brand to reach the Moon for the Apollo 11 Mission in 1969.

Omega continues to strive for better quality in terms of its designs, features, and movements in the past few years. However, it also means that the pricing increases because of its improvements to craftsmanship. So, how much does an Omega watch price today? Let’s take a look at the costs for all of their collections below.

The Cost of Omega Watches Per Collection

The Omega Watch price may vary depending on the collection and the wristwatch model. Each of the watches has a distinctive look and feature that creates its own unique identity.

Currently, Omega has four main collections: Constellation, Seamaster, Speedmaster, and De Ville, and we will be discussing each of them along with their prices below.

Constellation

Classy, Elegance, and Sophistication—these are just some of the words that describe Omega’s Constellation collection. Each watch under this collection has an elegant feel and design to it, perfect for both ladies and gentlemen.

This line divides further into two separate groups: Globemaster and Constellation. The Globemaster collection has a total of 17 models under its catalog. As of 2021, a watch from this collection can range from $6,900.00 to $53,000.00, depending on the model.

As for the Constellation collection, some models cost around $3,900.00, lower than the Globemaster. Constellation’s most expensive watch is $54,800.00, which is around the same amount as the Globemaster collection.

Seamaster

Did you know that Omega dedicates a James Bond limited edition watch for the 50th Anniversary of the “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” film? How cool is that, right? It goes to show that the Omega Seamaster’s collection is truly a James Bond watch.

This collection is also famous for underwater use, as Omega implied for its name. It quickly became popular when Omega first released Seamaster and remains a best-selling collection up to this day.

The Seamaster collection consists of Aqua Terra, Diver, Planet Ocean, and Seamaster’s Heritage Models. Aqua Terra can cost from $2,750.00 to $51,000.00, while the Diver line can cost you at around $2,300.00 to $51,900.00 in the United States.

READ ALSO: Tissot Watches: Everything You Need to Know About the Brand

For the Planet Ocean line, the lowest retail price is $5,800.00, while it is a whopping $194,400.00 for the most expensive model from this collection.

As for the Seamaster Heritage Models, you can purchase the watch for between $4,900.00 to $66,000.00 price range.

Speedmaster

If the Seamaster collection is famous for being a “James Bond” watch, this Speedmaster collection is well known for being beyond this world. That’s because the men who got to the moon wore an Omega Speedmaster watch in the year 1969.

This collection consists of Moonwatch, Speedmaster’s Heritage Models, Dark Side of the Moon, Speedmaster 38, Two Counters, and Instruments.

Moonwatch is an iconic watch line on Earth and beyond the world. The sale price is around $5,250.00 to $45,300.00, depending on the model.

Speedmaster’s Heritage Models are a bit more expensive than the Moonwatch. The price can cost you from $5,300.00 to $59,400.00 since this collection is also iconic because of its legendary movement and history.

The Dark Side of the Moon creates a mysterious feel to it, similar to space. You can expect to spend around $9,750.00 to $25,800.00 from this collection with 15 watches to choose from the catalog. Speedmaster 38 has a refreshing twist, with unique and vibrant colors to the design. This collection consists of 20 watches in the catalog with prices from $4,750.00 to $19,750.00.

If you are a race car driver, the Two Counters collection might be perfect as your companion. Omega originally designed this line for the track and has a motor racing heritage. A watch from this collection can cost you from $8,450.00 to $61,600.00.

Last but never the least is the Instruments line. It is a watch that Omega built for the pilots and astronauts. This collection’s watch price costs around $5,900.00 to $6,600.00, with only six choices to pick from the catalog.

De Ville

De Ville is a recently-introduced watch collection that Omega takes inspiration from the Seamaster. It has five categories: Ladymatic, Hour Vision, Trésor, Prestige, and Tourbillon.

Ladymatic defines feminine elegance and features an enchanting design, perfect for women. There are 91 watches from this category, with the price range around $6,400.00 to $186,000.00.

An Hour Vision watch costs around $6,750.00 to $38,200.00. This collection promises excellent movement, performance, and precision, aiming to achieve the industry’s highest standard. The Trésor line consists of watches that Omega crafted especially for women. This collection consists of 45 models in the catalog with a price range from $4,500.00 to $39,400.00.

As for Prestige, the price range is around $2,550.00 to $37,300.00. It is well-known for its classic and pure design that matches any outfit for every gender.

Lastly, the Tourbillon collection consists of designs that a select group of Switzerland’s horologists personally handcrafted the watch. This collection costs a whopping price range of $137,000.00 to $725,000.00 with four choices to pick in the catalog.

Final Words

Omega watches consist of four main collections with a varying price range depending on the model. This brand can cost you as low as $2,550.00 and as high as around $725,000.00

What do you think about the Omega watch price range? Is it worth it, or would you rather purchase from another brand instead? What are your thoughts after reading this article?

Join the conversation

Opinions