News
9m pupils have benefited from school feeding programme in Nigeria – Minister
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Tuesday more than nine million school pupils have so far benefited from the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) across the country.
Farouq stated this in Makurdi, Benue State, while handing over some cooking utensils to the Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) Primary School in Wurukum local government area of the state.
Farouq who was represented by the Deputy Director, Administration in the ministry, Ladan Haruna, said the NHGSFP was set up to lift Nigerians out of poverty.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt commences biometric count of schoolkids on school feeding programme
According to her, the programme which is a collaborative venture with the Federal Government sought to boost school enrolment, enhance the nutritional value of pupils and impact the local economy.
Farouq said: “The ministry had identified areas of improvement to scale up the programme with an additional five million beneficiaries.
“Some of the identified areas include a nationwide enumeration exercise with the objective of data verification, upgrading the quality of data and updating existing records to accommodate the scaling exercise.
“The school feeding programme would undergo regular review to ensure it fulfilled its objectives. I want to assure Nigerians that the ministry would not relent in its efforts in providing service delivery.”
Investigations
