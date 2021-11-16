News
SOKOTO: Bandits will ultimately meet their waterloo – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday condemned the killing of 15 people in Goronyo and Illela Local Government Areas of Sokoto State.
The bandits had in separate attacks in the areas between Sunday and Monday killed the villagers and set fire on properties.
The President, who reacted to the attacks in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, warned the bandits that the needless and mindless violence against innocent people would not go unpunished.
He stressed that the hoodlums are living in a fool’s paradise by thinking they cannot be crushed.
The President reassured Nigerians that his administration would not abandon them to their fate in the face of the existential challenge caused by banditry.
Buhari said: “We are taking delivery of military equipment to improve the capacity of our security forces to effectively deal with this issue.
“Our military is also deploying advanced technology to enhance surveillance and related operations to locate and crush these criminals and enemies of our common humanity.
“This administration will not tolerate this state of affairs where criminals deprive the people of their means of livelihoods and turn them into beggars and refugees.
“The bandits are living in a fool’s paradise if they believe that they can’t be crushed. The criminals cannot be lucky always; they will ultimately meet their waterloo.”
