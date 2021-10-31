Bandits reportedly kill two in Kaduna church

Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly killed two worshippers at a Baptist Church in Kakau Daji, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on Sunday.

The President of Kaduna Baptist Convention, Ishaya Jangado, who confirmed the incident, said the hoodlums attacked the church during the Sunday service and shot sporadically.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill several worshippers, abduct seven in Niger mosque

He added that an unspecified number of worshippers were also abducted from the church.

Jangado said: “The incident occurred this morning but we don’t know the exact number of people that were kidnapped yet.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now