Angry mob kills suspected bandit informant, his wife, son in Kaduna

The Kaduna State government on Tuesday disclosed that an angry mob in the state killed three suspected bandit informants at the Zangon Aya community in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed the development in a statement, saying the incident happened on Monday afternoon when the angry mob stormed the home of the deceased identified to be informants to bandits who were responsible for the recent kidnappings in the area.

The victims are one Abdullahi Mohammed Gobirawa, his wife Binta Abdullahi and his son Hassan Abdullahi.

According to Aruwan, security agencies reported the killing to the state government on Tuesday, noting that after killing the three family members, the mob looted their properties before setting their house ablaze.

The statement noted that the governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai had condemned the act and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

The governor was quoted to have warned that only lawful means should be adopted in confronting suspicions of criminality, as the destructive practice of self-help would only result in greater harm.

He also cautioned against stereotyping of any sort and appealed for consistent recourse to the constituted agencies.

