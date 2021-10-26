Security operatives in Zamfara intercept diesel being taken to suspected bandits’ camp

The Nigerian Airforce Base in Gusau has disclosed that its operatives from the 207 Quick Response Group Base Gusau, on Tuesday, intercepted about 1,000 Litres of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) being transported to a location suspected to be bandits’ camp.

The development was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Zamfara State Governor on Security Matters, Abubakar Dauran.

According to Dauran, the driver of the vehicle, Garba Noma, and two others, Abubakar Mohammed and Haruna Idris were arrested with four drums of diesel loaded on the vehicle.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill several worshippers, abduct seven in Niger mosque

He explained that the suspects were handed over to the monitoring task force for further investigation and necessary action.

During the handover at 207 Quick Response Group Gusau, the Commander, Group Captain Daniel Komo reiterated the determination of the Nigerian AirForce to work with other security agencies to completely stamp out banditry in the state.

It would be recalled that the Zamfara State government had earlier banned the sales of fuel in Jerry cans and containers and restricted movements in some areas of the state as part of the measures put in place to check the activities of bandits in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now