70-year-old in Police net for allegedly defiling seven-year-old girl in Bauchi

Detectives attached to Zone 12 Command headquarters of Nigeria Police in Bauchi have arrested a 70-year-old man, Alhaji Umaru Daura who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s seven-year-old daughter.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), SP Thomas Goni, copies of which were made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday.

According to the release, the incident happened recently at Kawo Rauta Village in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The ZPPRO further stated that the victim’s father, Alhaji Habu, reported the case to the Police, stating that, “the suspect was caught red-handed defiling my seven-year-old daughter.”

Thomas Goni added that the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 12, Bauchi, AIG Audu A. Madaki, has directed that the suspect be charged to court after completion of investigations.

