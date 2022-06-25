Metro
Abducted Ekiti civil servant regains freedom
The abducted retired civil servant in Ekiti State, Chief Israel Bamisaye, has regained his freedom.
Bamisaye was abducted by gunmen from his farm at Orin Ekiti in the Ido/Osi local government area of the state on Wednesday.
A family source told journalists on Saturday that the pharmacist was released on Friday night after the gunmen were paid N4.5million.
READ ALSO: Why we’re yet to implement new minimum wage for Ekiti senior civil servants —Fayemi
The spokesman for the state police command, Sunday Abutu, also confirmed the release of the victim in Ado Ekiti.
He said: “The abducted victim was freed at Obbo Ayegunle in Kwara State. Our operatives, local hunters and Amotekun men were in the bush for 72 hours searching for the man before he was eventually located.”
