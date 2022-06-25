Metro
Police arrests medical doctor for alleged child abuse in Edo
Police operatives in Edo State have arrested a medical doctor, Ogbonnanya Chiamaka, for alleged child abuse.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Jennifer Iwegbu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said Chiamaka who is a staff of Irrua Teaching Specialist Hospital in Esan Central local government area of the state would be arraigned in court at the end of investigation.
She said: “The victim, one Miss Comfort Nmeson “F” who is 13 years old came to school, ‘Emando Secondary school’ in Ekpoma on 22/6/2022 with her belongings, looking frail.
READ ALSO: Police arrests pastor for fake prophecy in Edo State
“Upon interrogation by teachers in the school, the child said she doesn’t want to live with her guardian anymore and requested to be returned to her biological mother as her guardian has been physically abusing her using a stick to reprimand her all the time.
“Consequently, the teacher reported the abuse to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.
“The said guardian, one Dr. Ogbonnaya Chiamaka ‘F’ who is 41-year-old was arrested by the police.
“Dr. Ogbonnaya Chiamaka will be arraigned in court after the completion of investigation.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...