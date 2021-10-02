Abducted father of Bayelsa local council chairman regains freedom

Chief Gbalipre Turner, the abducted father of the Chairman of Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State, Marvin Turner, has regained his freedom.

The septuagenarian was abducted at Kpansia, Yenagoa, on September 5.

The spokesman of the state police command, Asinmi Butswait, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday, said the victim was released by the bandits at Oluasiri, Nembe Bassambiri, in Nembe local government area of the state.

Butswait said the victim had been reunited with his family.

The spokesman added that the suspects had been identified and efforts were ongoing to apprehend them.

