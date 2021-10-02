News
Abducted father of Bayelsa local council chairman regains freedom
Chief Gbalipre Turner, the abducted father of the Chairman of Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State, Marvin Turner, has regained his freedom.
The septuagenarian was abducted at Kpansia, Yenagoa, on September 5.
The spokesman of the state police command, Asinmi Butswait, who confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday, said the victim was released by the bandits at Oluasiri, Nembe Bassambiri, in Nembe local government area of the state.
REQD ALSO: Unknown gunmen kidnap 80-year-old father of Bayelsa LGA boss
Butswait said the victim had been reunited with his family.
The spokesman added that the suspects had been identified and efforts were ongoing to apprehend them.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...