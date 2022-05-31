Abducted Methodist Prelate confirms payment of N100m to kidnappers

The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Samuel Kanu-Uche, said on Tuesday the church paid N100 million ransom to his kidnappers before he was released alongside two other clerics.

Kanu-Uche was abducted alongside the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, and the Prelate’s Chaplain, Very Rev. Shitti, along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State on Sunday.

The three men were however released on Monday.

The cleric, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Lagos, said the money was arranged by the church and packed in five sacks of N20 million each.

Kanu-Uche added that he was physically assaulted by the hoodlums who threatened to kill him if the ransom was not paid within a stipulated time.

