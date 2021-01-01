Abia schools to reopen January 11

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the reopening of all schools in the state from January 11.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Dr. Kanaelechi Nwangwa, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, directed all heads of schools in the state to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols for the safety of teachers and students.

He said: “They should also note that by this directive, the first term of 2020/2021 will now officially end on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

“This is to ensure that the first term runs a full course in schools as expected.

“Any school proprietor that shortchanges this schedule and decides to cut corners by running an abridged term will be appropriately sanctioned.

“The duration of the first term for the 2020/2021 academic session is from November 2, 2020 to February 10, 2021, with the Christmas break in-between.”

Nwangwa urged school heads and proprietors to be properly guided by the directive to avoid unwanted consequences.

