News
Activist Adeyanju alleges Nigeria govt planning fuel price hike to N450 per litre
A social activist, Deji Adeyanju, has raised an alarm over plans by the Federal Government to increase the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol to N450 per litre.
Adeyanju, who disclosed this on Twitter on Saturday, decried the hardship brought upon Nigerians due to the increase in food prices despite the All Progressives Congress (APC) promise of change in the country.
He wrote: “They (government) are planning to increase fuel price to N450 per litre. The clowns that promised CHANGE in 2015 are determined to kill Nigerians with suffering and hunger.
“Bag of beans under corruption = N12,000, Bag of beans under integrity = N75,000
Read also: Activist, Adeyanju, writes DSS to stop blocking access to courts during Kanu’s trial
“Is integrity not wonderful?
“Bag of sugar under corruption = N8,000.
“Bag of sugar under integrity = N26,500.
“What Buhari cannot destroy does not exist.”
Investigations
