Activist Malik-Addo wins YPP presidential ticket

An activist, Mr. Ibrahim Malik-Addo, on Wednesday won the Young Progressives Party (YPP) presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections.

Malik-Addo won the party’s presidential primary after polling 66 votes to defeat his only opponent, Mrs. Ruby Chinenye, who garnered four votes.

The Chairman of the party’s Presidential Primary Electoral Committee, Mr. Vidiyeno Bamaiyi, declared Malik-Addo as YPP’s presidential flag bearer at the party’s third national convention held in Abuja.

He congratulated the presidential candidate and advised him to uphold his mandate to the party and Nigerians, if eventually elected as president in 2023.

READ ALSO: ‘No future for Nigerian youths in APC and PDP,’ Ex-presidential aspirant says after picking YPP forms

Bamaiyi said: “We had three aspirants aspiring to fly our party’s flag but along the line, one of them stepped down for reasons best known to him.

“As a party, we must carry on with our activities, and today, we have just witnessed the presidential debate for the two aspirants, followed by the primary.

“A total of 70 delegates were accredited to vote. While Mrs. Ruby Chinenye polled four votes, Prince Malik-Addo pulled 66.

“By the power vested on me as the chairman of the presidential primary electoral committee, I hereby declare Prince Ibrahim Malik-Addo as the winner and the presidential candidate of YPP.”

In his acceptance speech, Malik-Addo thanked the party delegates for voting for him and congratulated his opponent for a brilliant debate.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now