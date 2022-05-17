‘No future for Nigerian youths in APC and PDP,’ Ex-presidential aspirant says after picking YPP forms

Barely one week after dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC), a former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, on Tuesday picked up the Young Progressives Party (YPP) nomination and expression of interest forms in Abuja.

Garba, who was one of the strongest supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari government, told journalists after picking up the forms at the YPP national secretariat in Abuja that Nigeria has no future under the APC.

He decried a situation where 200 million Nigerians cannot feed themselves under the Buhari government.

Garba said: “Young people have been boxed into a corner in the two popular parties, the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The future of Nigeria lies with the YPP.

“The youth of this country have no future in the APC or PDP. I was a strong member of the PDP in 1999, in 2003 we moved to ANPP and in 2007 we came to PDP and stayed till 2014 when APC was founded and we moved.

”I think there should be no credible person to say youths have no future in APC or PDP because I have identified strongly with the party, fought for the party and was insulted for it. But all the young people in the party are mushroomed, packed and put in a dustbin; maybe we are waiting for them to set fire on them but we will not be burnt.”

He also decried the spate of corruption in the country and described the recent arrest of the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a bad omen for the country.

