Ex-Kano governor, Shekarau dumps APC for NNPP as another major defection hits ruling party

The former Kano State governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, has formally joined the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The party confirmed the development in a terse statement on its Twitter handle Tuesday evening.

The NNPP also posted a picture of Shekarau and former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, sitting together on the platform.

The ex-governor, who has been battling with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, for the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, joined the former Director-General of the Bola Tinubu 2023 Campaign Support Team, Abdulmumin Jibrin, in NNPP.

Kwankwaso had in the last few days led the campaign to bring the former Minister of Education to the party.

He held a meeting with Shekarau at the latter’s residence last Sunday to work out the final details of his exit from the APC.

Shortly after the former governor completed his switch to NNPP on Tuesday, Kwankwaso paid him a congratulatory visit and welcomed him officially to the party.

The statement read: “Finally: Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau Join Us.”

