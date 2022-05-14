DEBORAH: Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, says Muslims won’t condone disrespect of Prophet Muhammad

A Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has stated that Muslims will not condone the disrespect of Prophet Muhammad.

Speaking via his Twitter handle on Saturday, May 14, the former All Progressive Congress (APC) member said that insulting Prophet Mohammed was one of the uncompromising redlines of any Muslim.

Garba’s statement on social media is coming on the heels of the gruesome murder of Deborah Yakubu, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE), Sokoto on Thursday, May 12.

The recent development has since sparked an uproar amongst Nigerians.

Reacting on his Twitter page, Garba said:

“There is no Muslim that don’t respect the sanctity and the divinity of Jesus Christ. And certainly, there is no Muslim that will ever tolerate denigrating our beloved Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).

Read also :Protests Rock Sokoto over arrest of suspects in Deborah killing

Insulting him is our uncompromising REDLINE. Respect our sensibilities and avoid it.”

Garba had dumped the APC in his quest to contest for the presidency after he failed to raise the N100 million demanded by the party for the presidential forms.

He is yet to name his new party.

There is no Muslim that don’t respect the sanctity and the divinity of Jesus Christ. And certainly, there is no Muslim that will ever tolerate denigrating our beloved Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W). Insulting him is our uncompromising REDLINE. Respect our sensibilities and avoid it. — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) May 14, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now