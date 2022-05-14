‘Nine APC presidential aspirants to step down for Lawan,’ Kalu claims

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, claimed on Saturday at least nine All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants would step down for the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in the coming days.

Kalu, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, added that an influential presidential candidate from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is also planning to join the APC.

He was however silent on the identities of the nine presidential aspirants that will step down for Lawan.

The ex-Abia State governor had last week pulled out of the presidential race over the APC refusal to zone the ticket to the South-East and declared his support for the Senate President.

He said: “Lawan’s candidature will rock like hurricane.

“The issue of the APC presidential candidate will be settled even before the primaries.

“As I am talking to you, about nine presidential aspirants from our party have intimated me of their plans to drop their presidential ambition to support Ahmad Lawan.

“Does that not signify victory before the election? Lawan’s candidature will rock like hurricane.

“Lawan is from the North-East and has similar sympathy with the South-East that is yet to produce the country’s president.

“I have repeated my reasons for dropping my ambition for Lawan severally and I am sure Nigerians are aware already.

“We are also expecting an influential presidential aspirant from the opposition to join the APC.

“So, you can see the party is very progressive and properly ready for Lawan’s emergence.”

