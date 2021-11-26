Actress Angela Okorie says it’s dangerous to build a man of ‘low integrity’

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has explained to her female followers why they should desist from helping men of ‘low integrity’.

According to the divorced mother of one, most men of low integrity often amount to ‘sharpening the knife that would be used to stab you’.

The actress made this known on her Instagram platform on Thursday, November 25.

”It’s a dangerous Thing to build up a man

Of low integrity!!

It’s Like Sharpening the Knife that will

Be used to Stab you ”she wrote.

