Entertainment
Actress Angela Okorie recounts near-death experience in Nollywood
Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has taken to her Instagram platform to reflect on her near-death experience with envious and cruel people in the movie industry.
According to Angela, she was shot pellets two years ago, with the plot to damage her; but God delivered her from the hands of the envious people in the industry.
Sharing photos and video from the incident, she wrote:
“God exchanged his life for mine can you imagine?
“After 2years plus I was shot with some pellets still coming out .
“All dem bloggers that plotted with them to write me off On social media so people won’t believe that there are evil people in the industry, cos out of envy they did this I have put too much in my career and God knows it’s time for me to reap what I have worked for, all of una go soon drink poison for my sake see I will never forgive you all that were paid to do that , dem say rewrite the story make e be like say she and person dey quarrel just to accomplish their evil plans , they were waiting to write RIP Next day, God showed them he is not a man.
“If you envy life it must bring you down, See You can never rewrite what God wrote over my life .one by one E must reach all of una, Lucifer is a human being that’s why I had to avoid every unfriendly friend patronizing evil people.
“But las las dem go use their head carry everything Dey planned Amen 🙏 beware of demons in sheep clothings.”
The actress also shared the x-ray of her skull on her Instagram page. Watch the video below.
