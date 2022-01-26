Actress Juliana Olayode continues feud with Pastor Adigun, makes claims against him

Nigerian actress Juliana Olayode in the early hours of today, Wednesday, January 26, have taken to her Instagram platform to make more nefarious claims against the senior pastor and preacher of the Ark Church, Timilehin Adigun.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, January 25, Ripples Nigeria reported that the former Jenifa’s Diary actress called out her ex-spiritual father, Timilehin Adigun on social media. She alleged that he was impersonating her on the social media platform, Facebook and he had refused to grant her access into the social network.

Pastor Adigun has since denied the claims on his page; stating that he indeed created all her social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, albeit, he has not confiscated her accounts.

In a video published on her Instagram page earlier today, the actress made more shocking accusations against the popular youth and teen ministry pastor.

She revealed in the newly published video that Pastor Timilehin had allegedly invited her sister over from school, lodged her in a hotel, and was touching her inappropriately.

Juliana also alleged that Pastor Timilehin even asked her sister to allow him to perform an*l s*x with her.

She said this was what was making her shake and tremble in anger when she went to see him in his church.

Juliana had this to say;

”I told you Timilehin, you must not touch this girl.

What did you do?

“You told her to come all the way from school, outside Lagos to meet you in the hotel for three days, watching her have her bath, sending her your n*des, even begging her to have an*l s*x with her and you think that my sister will tell me that kind of thing and I will not tremble and I will not be angry?”

Below are various videos of Juliana calling out the pastor on her Instagram page and leveling new accusations against him.

It would be recalled that in 2020, Pastor Timilehin Adigun was accused of molesting young women, especially teenage girls in his parish, The Ark Church and teen foundation known as MINE Teenage Ministry.

The senior pastor of the Ark Church tendered an apology letter in December 2020 following the accusations.

He is yet to respond to Olayode’s recent allegations.

