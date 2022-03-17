Actress Peju Johnson slams people criticizing her for posting lewd content on social media

Yoruba movie actress, Peju Johnson has addressed her critics on her Instagram stories.

The actress in her post on her IG stories during the early hours of today, Thursday, March 17 stated that no one should judge her regardless of what she shares on social media.

Johnson received backlash from her fans after she published a video of herself flaunting her buttocks in a transparent purple underwear on Instagram.

Reacting to this, the actress said those who dropped negative comments on her post don’t know how decent she is.

She further revealed that she has one boyfriend, while her friends who cover-up have 10 boyfriends and more.

