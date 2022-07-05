Politics
Adamawa Assembly Majority Leader, Yattasuri, dumps PDP for NNPP
The Majority leader in the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Hammatukur Yattasuri, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state.
Yattasuri, who addressed journalists at a ceremony in Yola, said he joined the NNPP to serve his people better.
He promised to bring more dividends of democracy to the people of his constituency if elected into the House of Representatives in 2023.
The NNPP’s Secretary in the North-East, Hamman Ribadu, who was also at the forum, described the lawmaker’s defection as a big catch for the party.
He said Yattasuri joined the party at the right time.
