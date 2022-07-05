JUST IN: Bola Tinubu is in France attending to his health, ex-interior minister, Adamu Waziri, claims

A former Minister of Interior, Adamu Waziri, on Tuesday said on Tuesday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, was presently in France attending to his health.

Adamu, who spoke while fielding questions on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members and leaders are waiting for the ex-Lagos State governor to return from France so that “ they can roast him electorally in 2023.”

He declared that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would stroll to victory next year.

Details later…

