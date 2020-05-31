ADC asks FG to apologise for ‘misinforming’ Nigerians on Chinese medical team

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Sunday asked the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, to apologize to Nigerians for “misinforming” them on the mission of the 15-member Chinese medical team which arrived in the country last month.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Yemi Kolapo, who made the call in a statement in Lagos, said the party was at the forefront of calls for support for the Federal Government because of its conviction that politicising the COVID-19 pandemic would neither benefit citizens nor the economy.

The minister had informed Nigerians that the Chinese medical personnel are not guests of the federal government but that of Chinese Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC).

Kolapo said: “Ehanire has failed to address the real issues raised by concerned Nigerians on the whereabouts of a 15-member Chinese medical team.

READ ALSO: Chinese medical team not treating COVID-19 patients in Nigeria —CCECC

“The minister’s explanation that the 15 Chinese men were guests of the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) and not of the Nigerian government could not close the ‘untidy’ case.

“In a matter that had been followed by the entire world, a simple apology will reassure Nigerians that we are not being taken for fools.

“Not apologising for this needless messy situation would send a wrong signal to the world on the manner of governance in Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions