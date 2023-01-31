Addax Petroleum terminates 24-year contract, NNPC takes over four oil blocs

Addax Petroleum and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited terminated their 24-Year Production Sharing Contract (PSC) on Tuesday.

In a statement released by the NNPC via Twitter, it was disclosed that the Nigerian oil corporation will now take over the assets of Addax Petroleum following the termination.

The assets previously held by Addax, owned by Chinese state-owned firm, Sinopec, include four oilfields; Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 123, 124, 126 and 137.

Prior to the final termination on Tuesday, both firms had been at loggerheads over the oil blocs, with the confrontation reportedly threatening the relationship between China and Nigeria.

Addax had been in charge of the oilfields since 1998, however, their ownership license was revoked by the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in April 2021.

Read also:Oando denies Mele Kyari’s claim, as NNPC moves to sanction adulterated fuel importers

DPR took the decision on the back of a lack of development of the assets, but President Muhammadu Buhari intervened, and the licenses for the oil blocs were returned.

However, the dispute between Addax and the Nigerian authorities continued, but after a long battle that included a court case, in January 2022, both Addax and NNPC began amicable settlement to transfer the oilfield back to the Nigerian government.

Last year November, both firms signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Transfer, Settlement and Exit Agreement (TSEA).

NNPC, in a series of Tweets on Tuesday, said, “@nnpclimited Takes Over #Addax Petroleum’s PSC Assets.

“After fulfilling closing obligations, @nnpclimited and Addax Petroleum Development (Nigeria) Ltd today amicably terminated their 24-Year Production Sharing Contract (PSC) relationship.

“GCEO @nnpclimited Mallam @MKKyari and Mr. Yonghong Chen (Outgoing MD Addax) signed the closing documents at the #NNPCTowers on behalf of the two parties, to symbolise the amicable termination of the relationship.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now