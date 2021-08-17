AfDB debars Nigerian company, affiliates over fraudulent practices

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has announced the debarment of a Nigerian company, Sargittarius Nigeria Limited, and its affiliates, including Sargittarius Henan Water Conservancy Engineering Limited for 18 months, over fraudulent practices.

AfDB’s debarment of Sargittarius, a limited liability company registered under the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was to take effect from July 28, 2021.

According to a statement issued by the Bank on Tuesday, August 17, an investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption, established that Sargittarius Nigeria Limited engaged in fraudulent practices during tenders for the construction of water infrastructure in Ibadan, under the Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project in Nigeria.

The debarment renders Sargittarius Nigeria Limited and its affiliates ineligible to participate in AfDB financed projects during the debarment period.

Also, the debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the World Bank Group.

At the expiry of the debarment period, Sargittarius Nigeria Limited will only be eligible to resume participation in AfDB financed projects on the condition that it implements an integrity compliance programme consistent with the Bank’s guidelines.

The Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project was aimed at improving access to safe water supply and sanitation services in the cities of Ibadan and Jalingo, Nigeria.

The Project is co-financed by the African Development Fund, an entity of the AfDB, and the government of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the Bank would debar a Nigerian firm for such practices.

The AfDB had in the past, debarred two Nigerian companies, Beulah Universal Link Resources Limited and, Bluestream Systems and Device Limited, following accusations of fraudulent practices arising from a joint bid for an AfDB financed project.

The companies were joint bidders for the Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project in Oyo State, Nigeria, but the AfDB’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption discovered some infractions in their bid.

