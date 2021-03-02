 Afenifere, Gani Adams, Sunday Igboho to launch campaign against consumption of beef | Ripples Nigeria
Afenifere, Gani Adams, Sunday Igboho to launch campaign against consumption of beef

56 mins ago

Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, the Are Ona Kankanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, Yoruba activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, and the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), have all concluded plans to launch a campaign against the consumption of beef on Friday.

In an advertorial published in some national newspapers on Monday after a meeting presided by OPC leader, Prince Segun Osinbote, the group said the campaign tagged ‘Anything But Cow Day’, is being held in response to the blockade of food items to the South by Northern traders.

The campaign is themed ‘A one-day symbolic beef boycott towards terminating the cow pandemic – End COWVID-21’.

Read also: Fani-Kayode labels Sunday Igboho as Yorubaland’s most powerful man

The embargo by the cattle and foodstuffs dealers under the aegis of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN), has entered its fifth day with the strike action which involves the closure of all routes linking the North to the South, causing severe food shortage.

The blockade, according to AUFCDN, was done in protest against the alleged killing of their South members and the failure of government to pay them the sum of N450m they demanded as compensation.

